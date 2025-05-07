Princess Charlotte receives special inheritance from late Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter, Princess Charlotte, who marked her 10th birthday just days ago, has impressed the public with her grace and poise at such a tender age.

Royal experts have noted that the young princess has often been seen as a “prefect” as she is always keeping an eye on her brothers and making sure royal protocol is being followed.

As the princess grows older, royal expert Phil Dampier revealed how Charlotte has inherited a special trait of her late great-grandmother.

“Winston Churchill once said of Queen Elizabeth that he had never seen such maturity in a child so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance,” the royal author told Hello! magazine.

Dampier also revealed a special gift that Charlotte has which was also attributed to the Queen.

“I'm told that Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures,” he continued. “She’s a kind soul with a reputation for being feisty and keeping her brothers under control.”

He went on to add that Charlotte has been “a great source of strength” to her mother Kate, especially as she underwent cancer treatment last year.

The author noted that while Prince George and Prince Louis’ sister has taken after the late Queen, she has also inherited a feistiness from her great-aunt, the Princess Anne.