Brenda Song shares rare details about raising kids with Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song dishes on imparting cultural knowledge onto her children

Brenda Song is a very conscious mother and she wants her kids, who she shares with Macaulay Culkin, to grow up knowing their cultural background.

The 37-year-old actress shared that she has grown up in a “tight-knit” community belonging to Thai and Hmong culture and she intends on raising her kids with the same cultural values.

“My parents growing up would only speak to me and my brother in Hmong at home,” Song told People Magazine.

“I’m so incredibly grateful that my parents made such a point that we didn’t lose our language or culture. We are a very tight-knit family. With my parents being refugees, I think it makes you stay even closer,” the Disney alum added.

The Last Showgirl star, who is a mom to two sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2, detailed, “Every single night, my kids say ‘Good night’ and ‘I love you’ in English and also Hmong.”

“It’s about helping them understand that this is a part of who they are. My parents, cousins and grandma are here all the time, so it’s nice for my kids to experience both sides of their heritage. I don’t want them to lose that because it's really easy, especially in LA.”

Song went on to add that she also welcomed Culkin into her culture when he began dating her, including teaching him her language.

“We also taught Mac how to speak some Hmong, and my grandma brought the boys and Mac traditional outfits, which is amazing,” she said.