'The Conjuring 4': Warner Bros tease the 'last act' with featurette

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer to come out tomorrow

Final chapter of the horror mystery The Conjuring has been finally teased by Warner Bros.

The most-watched trilogy has been running over the course of 12 years and is all set to return to big screens with its last act for Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Director Michael Chaves, who created the magic on the third sequel, will be retuning to helm the fourth installment.

Earlier today, the production company dropped a featurette teasing the new film while also revealing the release date of first trailer.

“The last act for Ed and Lorraine Warren. Trailer on Thursday. #TheConjuring: Last Rites – Only in theatres on September 5.”

The exciting update has left fans thrilled, who can’t wait for the film to be released soon.

They have mixed feelings as the fans are excited for the new sequel but also feel emotional that this journey is now coming to an end.

One social media user wrote, “Can’t Wait for this”, while another penned, “Cannot wait for this one but also sad to see it end.”

A third fan expressed, “I’m already emotional. I loved this franchise so much it hurts.”

The Conjuring: Last Rites will also feature Mia Tomlinson, Taissa Farmiga, Ben Hardy and others.