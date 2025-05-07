Prince Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles soon?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might be holding grudges against King Charles, but their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have a loving image of their grandfather.

The 76-year-old is said to be desperate to see his grandchildren from across the pond, despite having no intention to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex anytime soon.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed that the monarch "regrets not having a relationship with Archie or [his sister] Lilibet" as feud with Meghan and Harry deepens.

The expert continued: "Everyone who knows him says he’s loving and generous, so the lack of contact with his grandchildren is said to be hurtful" for the the monarch."

Another expert Helena Chard claimed to Fox News that the monarch had always hoped he could develop a relationship with the Sussex children. However, he now sees it as "a distant wish."

"He is horrified, hurt and upset by his son’s constant barrage of damaging, offensive comments towards him and the royal family," Chard claimed.

"He also has to preserve his energy, concentrate on battling cancer and lead the monarchy."

Ian Pelham Turner, royal commentator, also claimed that Charles "is very paternal" and not getting to know his two young grandchildren has been a sore spot, adding: "Of course, he misses meeting Harry and Meghan’s children just as much as they all miss knowing him."

"The ball is in King Charles’ court now to make the first steps and invite them all over," Turner added.

According to royal commentators the Duke's public airing of his grievances and "refusal" to resolve matters privately have not only alienated him from his family but also have deprived his children of their heritage as well as royal relationships.