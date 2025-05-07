Bebe Rexha makes shocking confession after Met Gala body shaming

Bebe Rexha has recently hit out at the critics who body shammed her over her Met Gala appearance.

The American singer revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss after she received negative comments about her weight at this year’s event.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight,” wrote the 35-year-old in a since-deleted tweet on May 6, via E! News.

The Grammy nominee explained, “I have PCOS and struggle with infertility,” as she reflected on her journey with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Bebe further said, “I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence.”

It was the first time that the songstress addressed her pregnancy loss publicly.

Bebe’s comments came one day after she made her Met Gala debut on May 5, in New York City.

The singer posted several photos of her Christian Siriano look on social media, which highlighted her curves and sexy figure.

Meanwhile, Bebe also clapped back at the rapper Azealia Banks who made fun of her weight.

The singer directly replied to the rapper’s comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, over her Met Gala carpet look

“Sis gives me — hormonal birth control implant or something,” said Azealia on Monday as she posted a picture of Bebe from the Met Gala.

The Home crooner didn’t hold back and strongly responded to the comment, saying, “And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me.”

“Something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it,” wrote Bebe.