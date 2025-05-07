Prince Harry’s ‘hurtful’ remarks remind King Charles of bitter truth

King Charles is left shattered Prince Harry’s pointed comment reminded the monarch of a bitter reality amid his cancer battle.

The Duke of Sussex declared in his latest BBC interview that he does not see a future where he could bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children to UK, after losing his security bid.

The monarch who is known to be a doting grandfather is reportedly heartbroken about the fact that he may never be able to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry stated that while he would “love” a reconciliation, but his father won’t speak to him because of the “security stuff”.

“King Charles sees his wayward son’s approach to detailing private family disputes in interviews, books, and on television as in direct violation of not just royal norms but undignified and contrary to all basic decency,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

She noted that Harry “knows it would be constitutionally inappropriate for him to have intervened directly in any way regarding security.”

Fordwich revealed that the King “regrets not having a relationship with Archie or Lilibet”.

Charles “is constrained by the legal and constitutional boundaries of his position. Everyone who knows him says he’s loving and generous, so the lack of contact with his grandchildren is said to be hurtful.”