Dakota Johnson's Calvin Klein ad sparks Quentin Tarantino memes

Dakota Johnson starred in Calvin Klein’s new spring 2026 campaign, debuting the brand’s underwear and ’90s denim collections.

The ad, for which the actress left little to the imagination, took the internet by storm as soon as it was shared on the social media accounts of the brand.

Although it was directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner, hundreds of social media users wrote it looked like the ad was helmed by Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino.

Commenting on the stylistic elements in the video, some users joked that the ad looks like something Tarantino would direct, referring to lingering shots of feet, a sensual and slightly playful tone and cinematic framing.

A large number of users jokingly shared Tarantino's pictures in the comments section of social media posts featuring Dakota Johnson's Calvin Klein ad.

The ad follows a scantily clad Johnson through a chill day at home that consists of listening to music on her couch , playing pool, and relaxing in the sun.

Thousands of people including Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Kendall Jenner were among those who reacted by pressing the like button as soon as Calvin Klein shared pictures and videos of Dakota Johnson on their Instagram account.



