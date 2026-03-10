Dakota Johnson's Calvin Klein ad renews plastic surgery rumors
Dakota Johnson looked drop-dead gorgeous in new Calvin Klein video
Dakota Johnson left millions of social media users breathless as she showcased her spectacular figure debuting for Calvin Klein.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress left little to the imagination as she became the brand's Spring 2026 campaign face.
Her sharp facial features, flawless skin, and neck once again sparked debate on whether she underwent plastic surgery or had some kind of procedure to attain this near-perfect look, which to many looked significantly different from her previous appearances.
While there are no confirmed reports of the actress undergoing any procedure, experts have noted in recent years that she now has a noticeably sharper jawline, more projected chin, and a more defined, slender neck profile.
They suggest possible non-surgical, injectable fillers or subtle contouring procedures. Some analysts have suggested a subtle, lifted appearance to the tip of her nose, potentially from a liquid rhinoplasty or subtle filler.
Her refined look is attributed by some to high-end, non-invasive skincare treatments, such as laser resurfacing, chemical peels, or light Botox. However, the actress has not confirmed any procedures.
