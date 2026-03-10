Rihanna leaves town after terrifying shooting incident at Beverly Hills mansion

Images show Rihanna is leaving town after a shooter fired bullets at her L.A. home

Rihanna, in response to a shooting incident at her home in Beverly Hills, has left the town via a flight, it emerged in a recent report.



Photos show the megastar's staff loading her and her family's bags into multiple vehicles and speeding to Van Nuys Airport.

The plane then took off, carrying Riri and presumably her family, according to TMZ, as authorities had arrested the suspect who fired at the pop icon's home.

Her name – as the police recently revealed her identity – is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. She was 35.

She is now booked for attempted murder. The woman shot multiple rounds into Rihanna's mansion from her vehicle, with some bullets piercing through the property's front gate.

At the time of the shooting, the Work hitmaker's family, including long-time partner A$AP Rocky and three kids, were at the home.

All remained unharmed during the incident, said the police.

Meanwhile, videos on social media linked Ortiz to an account that had been making offensive comments about Rihanna.

Though authorities are not entirely sure that the suspect and the account holder are the same person.

Meanwhile, Ortiz's bail is set at $10,225,000, and she is currently in custody.