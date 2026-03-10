Diddy teases major plans for post-prison life

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly looking to throw himself a big homecoming party after finishing his stint in prison.

Journalist Rob Shooter reported on March 3 that the 56-year-old disgraced rapper is planning to throw “the biggest party ever” upon his early release from prison in April 2028.

“He wants the biggest release party he’s ever thrown,” a source told Rob. “Bigger than the White Parties. Bigger than anything. He wants it to feel like a coronation.”

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that the public shouldn't expect Diddy to "disappear" after his release from federal prison.

"The second those gates open, he’ll be everywhere," the source said.

For the unversed, the founder of the Bad Boy Records label was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025, after pleading guilty to two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Recently, it was reported that Diddy's prison release date has been pushed up from June 4, 2028, to April 25, 2028, as he has agreed to enter a drug rehabilitation program.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” Diddy’s rep said.

“He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change," added Diddy's spokesperson, as per Naughty But Nice.

"Diddy doesn’t think going to jail ends him,” a source told Rob. “He thinks this refines him.”