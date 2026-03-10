Jack White deletes Instagram post after clarifying comments on Taylor Swift music

Jack White has issued a clarification after his remarks about Taylor Swift's songwriting were taken as a dig at the American singer.

The singer took to Instagram to clarify what he meant and deleted his post.

Advertisement

White wrote, “Putting this up for a day and then taking down to just put this to bed. I didn’t say that I think Taylor Swift’s music was ‘boring’ or whatever click bait the net is trying to scrape together. What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don’t find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry because I think that it could be repetitive for ME to always write about and it could be uninteresting for people who listen to my music to delve into, and that imaginary characters are more attractive to me as a writer.”

In a recent interview, Jack said “Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don’t find interesting at all.”

White believes musicians should write in the style that they’re the most drawn to, noting that methods like Swift’s are very popular.

"They should do what works for them, and they do, and it is obviously appealing to many people, and I’m glad to hear that,” he wrote.