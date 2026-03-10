Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd recalls 'invasive' scene from season 4

Hannah Dodd has gotten candid about a deeply emotional and layered scene from Bridgerton season 4.

In a recent conversation with Netflix Tudum, the actress playing Francesca Sterling in Bridgerton reflected on the turning point in her character's life

Advertisement

Her innocent and naive character Francesca is examined by a male doctor to determine whether she might be pregnant.

This decision, after the death of her beloved husband Lord John Sterling, could affect the Stirling family’s line of succession.

She reflected on the emotional toll and complexiy of Francesca's suffering, “It’s so invasive. It’s so devastating when she’s in pain — and also so young,” Dodd said,

Looking back on the moment, the actress declared her character's past love life and sheltered upbringing a reason for her liability in that agonizing situation.

Dodd said that the moment captured the harsh situations women had to face while carrying their own emotional baggage in that era.

She also pointed out how awful the prying experience must be for Francesca, who has had no physical experience with men outside of her beloved, gentle husband.

“To have men [treat her like that]? There are so many layers to it.”

Reflecting on her character losing her composure after the revelation that she is not pregnant, the actress said, “It’s pretty dark. [The idea of the pregnancy] gives Francesca something to hold onto, which is so devastating."

"She’s like, ‘I’m going to be OK because I’ve still got a piece of John. That’s what mum had. I know that she’s OK, so that means I’ll be OK,’ ” Dodd added noting, “Then she realizes that she doesn’t have that.”