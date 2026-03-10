'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' director disagrees with Paramount's decision to move toward streaming debut

'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' director calls on movie to hit theatrical release instead of streaming

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, the first animated feature in the franchise, has wrapped up production.

But Paramount, which is backing the project, has recently announced that the movie will release on its streaming platform, Paramount+, rather than in theatres.



Lauren Montgomery, the movie's director, disagreed with the decision.

In a post on Instagram, he explained, “The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there."

He continued, "The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn’t sufficient, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Elsewhere in the post, Montgomery gave fans an update that production on the film has been completed.

"The 'Aang' movie is officially wrapped,” he said, adding that a screening was held for the crew and actors.

“We screened the final film for the crew and celebrated the end of a four-year journey. Now it waits in limbo until its release in October."

"I’ve never worked on an ‘Avatar’ project that was easy, and this was no different. But it was worth it. I’m so proud of everyone who was a part of this and the amazing thing we built together.”

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was initially set for theatrical release. But it was delayed thrice.

Then, Paramount announced the film will debut on Paramount+ on Oct 9, 2026.