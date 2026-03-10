'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' director disagrees with Paramount's decision to move toward streaming debut
'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' director says the movie deserved to be released in theatres
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, the first animated feature in the franchise, has wrapped up production.
But Paramount, which is backing the project, has recently announced that the movie will release on its streaming platform, Paramount+, rather than in theatres.
Lauren Montgomery, the movie's director, disagreed with the decision.
In a post on Instagram, he explained, “The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there."
He continued, "The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn’t sufficient, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”
Elsewhere in the post, Montgomery gave fans an update that production on the film has been completed.
"The 'Aang' movie is officially wrapped,” he said, adding that a screening was held for the crew and actors.
“We screened the final film for the crew and celebrated the end of a four-year journey. Now it waits in limbo until its release in October."
"I’ve never worked on an ‘Avatar’ project that was easy, and this was no different. But it was worth it. I’m so proud of everyone who was a part of this and the amazing thing we built together.”
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was initially set for theatrical release. But it was delayed thrice.
Then, Paramount announced the film will debut on Paramount+ on Oct 9, 2026.
-
Lauren Sanchez recalls tearful moment at wedding to Jeff Bezos
-
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's role in his NFL comeback
-
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she's entering her 'happy era'
-
Miley Cyrus slips back into Hannah Montana's wig for emotional reunion
-
Ryan Coogler explains why he had to travel far away to capture the essence of 'Creed'
-
Miley Cyrus’ sister makes her hilarious demands clear ahead of her wedding: ‘I better be!’
-
Tom Ellis expresses rare wish about former 'Tell Me Lies' co star
-
Real reason Kylie Jenner is limiting Timothee Chalamet's contact with Caitlyn Jenner