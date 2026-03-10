Kylie Jenner's ex makes bombshell confession amid her relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Cody Simpson has finally broken his silence on his romantic entanglements with Kylie Jenner.

The 29-year-old Australian singer and actor sat with Paul C Brunson to record an episode for his podcast We Need To Talk, where he opened up about his high-profile relationships in the past.

Advertisement

Cody told Brunson that he relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 13 for his music career and accidentally met famous television personality Kylie, who later became his girlfriend.

They “bonded through being in unique situations” and dated each other for more than a year.

Calling to mind his first interaction with the 28-year-old American media personality and socialite, Cody shared, “The Twilight 3 Premiere, as I remember it. Yeah. That's really funny.”

He added, “Kylie and I met, I was probably 15. She may have been 14 or 15. She's a tiny bit younger than I am, but I think her and Kendall were interviewing people on the red carpet.”

“They'd just started doing stuff because their sisters were super successful and they'd just started doing stuff in the public eye, they had the show going on, and they'd started to be on the show.”

Kendall and Kylie were “interviewing people on the Twilight premiere red carpet,” where he went along with his sister because “she loved Twilight.”

“I think I asked Kylie for a number there or something, like we exchanged numbers and we started talking. It was young. I took her to the movies and we dated for about a year and I think we just bonded through being in these unique situations,” Cody said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pretty Brown Eyes hitmaker did not only date Kylie Jenner; he was in relationships with Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus.

Cody Simpson is currently dating American influence Adelia Clark. This comes just two weeks after his separation from Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon.