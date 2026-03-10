Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reignite on-screen love story in 'Happy Hours'

Joshua Jackson sheds light on chemistry with Katie Holmes as the pair starred in 'Happy Hours'

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes had stunning chemistry in Dawson's Creek. Now, the pair is reuniting again for a new project to reignite their on-screen love story.



The new film is titled Happy Hours.

Holmes is both starring in and directing the movie, which is part of three films exploring a couple's evolving relationship, said Jackson.

“That time in my life would be for most people like their college years, right?” he said on Today, referring to Dawson's Creek.

He continued, “And there are these people in your life — she’s a lifelong friend now — and for us to be able to go back and do this again and, honestly, for her to be able to create that space for us was kind of magical.”

The star explained that the film will follow three phases: a couple whose paths cross, and they later come back to rekindle their romance.

“Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us that is the three phases of a love story,” he said, adding, “So we shot the fun part, which is the falling in love, and she’s cutting it together now."

"And that will come out, and hopefully it will give us the opportunity to go back and make the other two.”

Jackson speaks on losing James Van Der Beek

Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson also weighed in on the loss of his co-star in Dawson's Creek, James Van Der Beek.

“For me as a father now, I think the enormity of the tragedy for his family hits in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the process is just ongoing,” he said while appearing on the Today show.

Beek was 48 at the time of his passing from corolectal cancer.