'The Boys' spinoff showrunner explains series shock cancellation
'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' was aired in 2022, but the show had only one season
In 2019, season three of The Boys was set to drop, but COVID-19 emerged, and the series was delayed. So, at the time, an animated spin-off series was released.
Its title was The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The series was an instant hit among fans. It received 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. But after season one, the creators did not continue the story.
Eric Kripke, the head of the Boys universe, said last year that the show would not have a season two.
He explained to TheWrap, "I don’t think there’s going to be a Season 2 of 'Diabolical'. It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly."
"Although we love it, and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, we haven’t gotten a go-ahead on that."
Now, Simon Racioppo, who served as the showrunner for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, suggested it was never about ratings because the series was originally planned for a single season.
“It was always supposed to be a single one-off. It was basically done. We did it in 10 months, just basically as something to give the fans something to watch because the main series was delayed because of the pandemic and nobody knew what was happening," he told Polygon.
Meanwhile, the final trailer for The Boys season five has been dropping, showing the menace about to explode in the final send-off on April 8th, 2026, on Prime Video.
-
Lauren Sanchez recalls tearful moment at wedding to Jeff Bezos
-
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's role in his NFL comeback
-
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she's entering her 'happy era'
-
Miley Cyrus slips back into Hannah Montana's wig for emotional reunion
-
Ryan Coogler explains why he had to travel far away to capture the essence of 'Creed'
-
Miley Cyrus’ sister makes her hilarious demands clear ahead of her wedding: ‘I better be!’
-
Tom Ellis expresses rare wish about former 'Tell Me Lies' co star
-
Real reason Kylie Jenner is limiting Timothee Chalamet's contact with Caitlyn Jenner