Americans deliver major blow to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received fresh blow from Americans who rated Prince William higher than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in new poll.

Meghan Harry relocated to the United States after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, but it seems as they failed to win Americans with their narratives amid ongoing feud with the royal family.

As per new survey, the Prince of Wales is more popular than Harry and Meghan in the US.

Only 41 percent of those polled regarded Meghan positively, while a full quarter of respondents revealed they viewed her negatively. The recent polling suggests she ranks below several members of the royal family in her own country.

Meghan suffered major setback as she lagged behind royals such as Princess Kate, Princess William and King Charles.

Future British monarch William proved to be the most popular living royal with a huge 63 per cent backing him against only 10 per cent that did not.

Intriguingly, Meghan’s husband Prince Harry found himself in second place – just edged by his older brother. The Duke of Sussex scored an impressive 56 favourability among the US respondents, with 21 per cent had a negative opinion.

Princess Catherine also received positive message from Americans as 49 per cent of the 1,296 US adults polled felt positively about the Princess of Wales, while only 6 per cent were left with a negative impression.

The King emerged with just under half of those asked approving of him, with a 27 per cent strong contingent of respondents did not regard him in the best of lights.

The YouGov poll, undertaken on behalf of The Times, was conducted between April 21 and 23 - weeks before Harry’s BBC interview. The survey also quizzed US respondents on their opinions of the Sussexes and their move to the US, with 42 per cent supporting their exit from the UK with 19 per cent disapproving.

Five years on, the move has seemingly done little to change the stance of most of the couple - with 61 per cent admitting they had not been swayed one way or the other since.