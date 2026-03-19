Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce baby buzz hits new high

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again at the center of an intense fan speculation.

After Donna Kelce, mother of Travis, filled permits to replace windows and doors at her Florida home, online speculations began with fans claiming the upgrade could hint at future plans of Travis and Taylor such as having a baby.

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While Donna addressed the situation direction on the New Heights podcast, dismissing rumours of the famous couple expecting a baby.

"This year, it got so cold down here, it was in the 30s, and I literally had sweat coming down the windows and pools of water in my living room because it couldn't handle it. These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago," Donna explained.

Yet, an insider revealed, "People online are convinced this isn't just about windows – they think Donna is quietly preparing space for Travis and Taylor to settle down and potentially start a family."

"Forums devoted to Taylor and Travis and their families are filling up with this stuff," they added to Radar Online.

The source said, "The scale of the speculation is wild, but it shows how invested fans are. There's a belief that this could be about making room for a baby, even if there's no confirmation."

Fans are said to be trying to connect dots, with a source saying, "You've got Travis committing to Kansas City, his relationship with Taylor, and now Donna's home upgrades – fans are connecting dots."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in summer 2023 and announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.