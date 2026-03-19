Victoria Beckham’s ‘terrified’ and starting to look at everyone differently: ‘She’s absolutely frantic’

Reports of a book emerging that Victoria Beckham can neither control or has any say in is starting to cause waves of panic across her household a new report has just revealed.

News of this comes right as her family rift with son Brooklyn Beckham reaches its fever pitch. In response to the claims made by the family’s eldest, over his mom’s nature a source has come forward and spoken to Heat World about the possibility that the eldest will be a source in it.

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According to their findings, “Victoria has gone into panic mode over this book and she’s absolutely frantic.”

“She’s stopped replying to messages from even close friends and isn’t answering calls, even from some family members.” The worse has happened too because “the paranoia has really set in and she doesn’t know who’s been approached or who might betray her, so she’s gone into a tailspin of conspiracy theories. She doesn’t know who to trust.”

For those unversed, the book in question is slated to drop in August and its title is allegedly ‘Brand Beckham’. Its subtitle is also rumored to say “the fame, the feuds, the fallout” and promises to act as an “inside account of the Beckham family saga.”

Furthermore, “the way things are right now, she fears Nicola especially could jump at the chance to expose her darkest secrets without being put in the firing line herself,” the source said. “In Vic’s mind, if they were to talk, they would know absolutely everything. That is her biggest nightmare, as she could lose everything she’s worked so hard for in addition to her relationship with her son.”

Moreover, “David is really concerned” as well the insider told the outlet. “He’s been encouraging Vic to step away from everything for a while and go on a retreat to clear her head, amid fears she’s heading for some kind of breakdown. This, on top of the heartache they’ve endured with Brooklyn, has truly pushed her to the brink.”

Before signing off the source also highlighted how badly this has effected Victoria because “she’s starting to look at everyone differently, even people she’s been close to for decades. She’s wondering who might talk or who might be tempted to share stories about the family,” some say. “She’s terrified the author will dig up things that have never been made public before. There are private conversations, tense moments behind closed doors with David, and issues within the wider family that she feels could be incredibly damaging if they were exposed.”