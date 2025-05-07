Aimee Lou Wood sets record straight on Walton Goggins feud rumours

Aimee Lou Wood is ready to talk about what happened with Walton Goggins

The White Lotus co-stars, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins, both attended the Met Gala, but did not seem to interact with each other.

Although despite how it seems, the 31-year-old actress shut down the rumours of an ongoing feud between the two.

The Sex Education alum was asked if she would make an appearance during the Saturday Night Live episode Goggins is hosting on May 10th, to which she responded, “I couldn’t say. But also … I’m not doing that,” to Entertainment Tonight.

Wood continued, “Yeah, it would be fun. I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever. He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

This comes after Goggins shut down the questions related to his rumoured feud with Wood, last week.

During an interview with the Times of London, he refused to engage with any questions related to the actress, saying, “I’m not gonna have that conversation,” while his rep said, “We’re not going there, thank you,” as they concluded the interview.