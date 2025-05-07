Victoria and David Beckham excited to become grandparents

Victoria and David Beckham have recently expressed their desire to become grandparents.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that David and Victoria’s oldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are ready to add baby to their lives.

But David and his wife are more keen to be grandparents than the young couple.

“Victoria and David have both said they don’t want to push Brooklyn and Nicola to start having kids, they want them to do it when they feel the time is right,” said an insider.

However, the source noted, “It’s no secret they’re very eager for grandkids, they both miss having babies around.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship is super solid,” mentioned an insider.

The source opened up that the young couple have been together for six years which is why they had “plenty of time to test things out and prove that they can go the distance”.

Interestingly, the source pointed out that Brooklyn wanted to be “a young dad, just like David was, and would prefer to start building a huge family with his actress wife as soon as possible”.

Another source told the outlet, “Nicola and Brooklyn both come from big families and they’ve both said they want a lot of kids themselves so it’s time to start trying.”

The young couple revealed they wanted to enjoy the “whole journey,” but they’re both healthy and in their twenties “so no one is expecting it to take long before they have some good news to share,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the source talked about impatient grandparents, adding, “Victoria is doing her best not to pester them, but she’s very excited and has already started buying cute baby clothes and toys just to be ready.”