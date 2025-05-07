Kanye West vs Piers Morgan: 'a big baby'

Kanye West storms out mid interview

Kanye West who is no stranger to controversies has fallen into yet another one.

The recent scandal involves Piers Morgan whose interview Yeezy founder axed just a few minutes after it began.

The famed broadcaster took to Instagram to reveal that he interviewed Kanye again, but as expected 'it didn't last long or go well'.

Morgan had scheduled the interview on Youtube show Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss his reasons for becoming a 'vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic p-k.'

The talk show host put up a still from the chat cut short, and labelled him as 'a big baby'.

Morgan and Kim Kardashian's ex got off the wrong foot as the interview began.

The American rapper first took offense in the broadcaster calling him by his surname West in the intro.

Interrupting the interviewer, Ye spoke, "I don't use the term West, you know, the whole drop the slave name idea?"

The 60-year-old responded gracefully obliging to the guest's wish, "Ok, so we just call you Ye, yeah?"

The producer of Jay-Z's The Blueprint then got irked when Morgan brought up his declining public image. The fashion designer got ticked off and continued to cut the interviewer mid sentences.

The Fashion designer finally exited the interview when the famed journalist mistakenly claimed that the 14-time Grammy winner had 32 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) instead of 33 million.

The former editor of The Sun was visibly disgruntled and disgusted when Sneako, who was accompanying Bianca Censori's partner in the show, defended his pal and called the UK-born out for his actions.

Sneako even called the whole scenario 'funny' and 'entertaining'.