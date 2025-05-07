Palace issues update as royals reunite outside UK after Harry's message

King Charles' office issued a key update about the reunion of royals in Denmark after Prince Harry's first public appearance since the bombshell interview.

On May 7, Buckingham Palace released exclusive photos of rare-seen royals, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Danish royals as they marked sorrowful event.

The members of the royal family joined King Frederik and Queen Mary to honour the Danish fighters at Mindelunden (The Memorial Park).

As per a statement released on the royal family's official Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the official commemoration of the Liberation of Denmark on Sunday.

The Palace's spokesperson further shared, "Their Royal Highnesses attended a service of thanksgiving at Copenhagen Cathedral."

They were Joined by the Danish Government and official representatives of Denmark as the "service marked the anniversary of the country’s liberation in 1945."

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester joined the Danish Royal Family to honour fallen Danish resistance fighters at Mindelunden (The Memorial Park).

The royals of the UK and Denmark "laid a wreath dedicated to those who gave their lives during the Second World War at the monument."

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace shared details about the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's important meeting after Harry delivered a powerful speech at 'The Knowledge' event organised by The Diana Award.