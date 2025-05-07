Justin Baldoni faces major setback amid legal battle with Blake Lively

Blake Lively promotes 'Another Simple Favor' during legal drama with Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us Justin Baldoni, who is currently fighting a legal battle with co-star Blake Lively, has lost a major asset of his life.

The 37-year-old actress filed a complaint against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and for staring a smear campaign against her.

Amid the ongoing drama, the 41-year-old director may have suffered a major setback as his Wayfarer Foundation, which serves as the philanthropic branch of Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, has been shut down.

Taking it to Instagram, the co-founder of the organization Steve Sarowitz released a statement that read, "Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions.”

“I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors and partners.

He confirmed that "Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation.”

Steve says that his personal commitment of giving will remain persistent and he will continue to work in ways that impact society in a positive way.

The co-founder continued, "We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention.”