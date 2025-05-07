Gigi Hadid reveals role ‘my man’ Bradley Cooper played in Met Gala glam

Gigi Hadid is no longer shying away from speaking openly about her relationship with boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Stepping onto the blue floral carpet on Monday, May 5, for the 2025 Met Gala, the Victoria’s Secret model revealed how Cooper—whom she recently went Instagram official with after years of speculation—played a role in her glow-up for fashion’s biggest night.

Hadid, previously linked to Zayn Malik, was asked by a Vogue interviewer how she prepared for the glamorous evening.

"I woke up, I was with my man," she began, describing the start of her day. "We had a chill morning with some laughs."

Hadid, who shares a four-year-old daughter with the former One Direction singer, continued, "Then I went to my house, had an hour by myself, then took a shower, had my fitting, had chicken fingers and fries, then got into glam," as seen in a TikTok clip.

"I think a little protein in the form of fried chicken helps take down the jitters a little bit," added Hadid, who turned heads in a gold halter dress adorned with multicolored beads by Miu Miu.

Notably, the Maestro star skipped the star-studded event, which came just weeks after celebrating Hadid’s 30th birthday.

The couple, first romantically linked in 2023, kept their relationship mostly under wraps before subtly confirming it in January 2024 and eventually making it Instagram official with a steamy post.