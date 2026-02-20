Angelina Jolie’s breast cancer surgeon appreciates her for calling scars 'a choice': 'They are choices to survive'

Angelina Jolie’s breast cancer surgeon, Dr. Kristi Funk, is appreciating her for accepting her double mastectomy scars.

In 2013, the Academy Award-winning Hollywood actress underwent a preventative double mastectomy after she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation. The gene mutation indicated that she had an 87% chance of developing breast cancer.

After her mother Marcheline Bertrand’s death from cancer, she preemptively reduced the less than 5% risk by undergoing a preventative double mastectomy, and later she also got her ovaries removed.

Following her interview with the French media outlet French Inter, the Maria star called her scars “a choice.”

Jolie went on to explain, "Well, I've always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry.”

"I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children.”

"I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother,” the mother of six elaborated.

Taking to her Instagram, Funk made an appreciation post for Jolie, writing, "I was her surgeon. I made those scars.”

"Hearing her now call them a 'Choice' — because they mean Life — reveals the full circle of healing most people never see. When I first met Angie, she made a brave, deeply personal decision — one that would forever change her body, but also give her a near-guarantee of a breast cancer–free life,” she added after sharing the Maleficent actress’ quote.

“Scars are not disfigurements — they are choices to survive, made visible. They tell stories of courage, love, and second chances,” Funk stated.

In her latest film, Couture, which starred Jolie as Maxine Walker, a filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer, hit French cinemas on February 18, 2026 after its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.