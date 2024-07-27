Scott Disick: Kourtney Kardashian will create a deeper divide between herself and kids

Scott Disick not happy with Kourtney Kardashian for creating rift between her and kids

Scott Disick has recently expressed his concerns after his ex-Kourtney Kardashian created a family rift between herself and her kids.



A source spilled to the Daily Mail, “Scott is worried that his ex-partner will create a deeper divide between him and their shared children – Mason, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine – as she kept him away from family vacation this time.”

“Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis Barker,” noted an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Before Travis came into the picture, Scott and Kourtney would vacation together with the kids – not as a couple, but as friends committed to their children.”

“This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should be okay with family vacations if he was secure in his marriage. Heck, he could even join if he wanted to,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “Instead of co-parenting as they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her children with Scott.”

“Mason is a classic example of this. He lives with his dad and Scott would happily let any of his children live with him,” added an insider.

For the unversed, Kourtney shared details about her life in Sydney on her reality show.

“Travis is touring different cities in Australia for about a week, but because I was on bedrest before, and then having a newborn at home, I haven't really had any outings with my other kids, so really I wanted to stay in Sydney,” she said.