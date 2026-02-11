Halle Berry on how 3 previous marriages shaped Van Hunt romance

Halle Berry reveals how she knew Van Hunt was the one

Halle Berry is sharing how she knew her current beau Van Hunt is the one.

After the couple revealed that they are engaged, the actress is sharing what makes Hunt different and right for her.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Crime 101, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, Berry told, "You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact."

"You just kind of know when it's right, 'cause you know when it's wrong," she said.

The Catwoman star has been married three times before, to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez.

The actress revealed the engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She cleared up rumors that Hunt proposed to her and she said no.

"There's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no," she said.

"But, that's not the case?" asked Fallon, 51.

"No, that's not the case," The Union star explained. "I did not say 'no,' we just don't have a date. Of course, I said 'yes, I would marry him.' "

Berry put the ring on display during the premiere of Crime 101, which stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt made their romance Instagram official in September 2020.