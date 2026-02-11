Kid Rock gets honest about Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl

Kid Rock breaks silence on Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl

Last Sunday, when Bad Bunny was performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, a parallel music event was happening on Turning Point’s stage, headlined by Kid Rock.



Now, he is reacting to what the internet says about his rival’s performance at Levi's Stadium.

“Like most people, I didn't understand any of it,” he tells Fox News, referring to Bunny’s performance fully in Spanish.

The country musician also adds that Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny's performance was "not my cup of tea, but I don't fault (Bad Bunny) for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience."

He continues, “I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it's just — poor kid."

As far as viewership is concerned, Kid’s Turning Point halftime show received over 20 million times on YouTube.

In contrast, Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show raked in more than 47 million times.