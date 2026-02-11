Strange incident happened at Nancy Guthrie's home on abduction's 10th day

Cops make major request as they search for Nancy Guthrie

As authorities are frantically searching for Nancy Guthrie, so is the press, in tow, covering the investigation as it unfolds. In the height of the tensions, an unexpected incident happened.



A pizza delivery driver dropped off several pizza boxes at the front door of the abducted mom of the Today show host, Savannah Guthrie, in Arizona.

Brain Entin, NewsNation's senior correspondent, shares the shocking news on X, writing, "A pizza delivery man just showed up to Nancy Guthrie’s house and was able to walk up to the front door without the deputies out front noticing."





Who ordered the pizza?

A reporter for ABC15 says the person who ordered the pizza was a viewer who ordered it for an independent journalist who was busy live-streaming the investigation.

It's unclear whether the independent journalist in question told the viewer to order it or whether the viewer made the decision on their own.



But a delivery driver walking right at the front of an area under active investigation would raise questions about the cops' vigilance.



'Cops in fumes'

The authorities were left in a tizzy from the incident. The Pima County Sheriff's Department fired off a tweet, scolding the media for what they call untoward behaviour.

"We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address," the post read.

"This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws. Thank you," the statement concludes.

Department's second post

As Guthrie's 10th day passed, the sheriff's department shared another post with an important message to the public: do not call 911 to share thoughts about the case.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department recognizes that members of the community may have thoughts, opinions, feelings or questions regarding the Nancy Guthrie case. However, 9-1-1 & the PSCD non-emergency line are not the appropriate venue for expressing those views," the post read.

"We respectfully ask that only actionable tips be submitted through one of the following channels: 1-800-CALL-FBI, 88-CRIME, 520-351-4900, or tips.fbi.gov," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had earlier released images and a video of what they say is Guthrie's kidnapper, whose face was covered by a mask while he was tampering with the surveillance camera of her home.

It is worth noting that the FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information that would lead to Guthrie's recovery.