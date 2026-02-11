Nick Jonas set to showcase acting skills in upcoming thriller 'Bodyman'

Nick Jonas is all set to star in the upcoming action thriller movie, Bodyman.

As per Variety, the forthcoming project will reunite the musician with director Gary Fleder and writer Byron Balasco. Jonas previously worked with Gary and Byron on the TV series Kingdom.

“I’ve been developing this project for a while and I’m excited to see it come to fruition," Nick said in a statement.

"Re-teaming with Byron Balasco and director Gary Fleder also makes this project more special to me," he added.

The upcoming action thriller is set to follow “a violent struggle for power and, ultimately survival, that ensues during a family Christmas when an eccentric billionaire unexpectedly signs over his nepo-baby children’s expected inheritance of his private military company to his longtime bodyguard (Jonas)."

The filming for Bodyman is expected to begin in June 2026.

Talking about the upcoming project, Gary said, “Working on Kingdom with Byron Balasco and Nick Jonas was one of the highlights of my career."

“So I’m thrilled to jump back in with them on Bodyman —a smart, lean, high-voltage action thriller that gives Nick the chance to show every side of what he can do: the physicality, the intensity, and the emotional depth," he added.