Bad Bunny wins hearts with sweet gesture at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny won hearts as he revealed how he paid a sweet honour to his late uncle at the record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Puerto Rican superstar wore a custom Zara set emblazoned with his last name and the number 64, which he later revealed was a nod to his uncle Cutito, who was born in 1964.

The DtMF hitmaker revealed that Cutito taught him about NFL and how he wanted to take him to a Super Bowl but never could.

In an interview with The Cut, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said, “I always dreamed of taking my uncle to a Super Bowl, and I couldn’t.”

“He left unexpectedly, without warning,” he added. “So during my Super Bowl halftime show, I decided to have him on my shirt.”

“I dedicated my performance to him before it began. I’m sure he saw it, he was present, and he felt proud of his nephew.”

Reacting to his interview, fans penned on X (formerly Twitter), “Everything about him is so amazing.”

Another wrote, “That's actually beautiful. honoring his uncle on the biggest stage while the whole world watches is powerful.

“the 49ers shade at the end is perfect too. family first then roasting your team is exactly the energy needed,” they added.

“You made history king,” one tweet read, while another fan gushed, “Craziest part is how a 13 minute performance can hold years of memories. you never really know what someone’s carrying on that stage.”