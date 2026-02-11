Kylie Jenner reveals real story behind her 'The Moment' casting

Kylie Jenner made her way into the acting world.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul made an appearance in a video interview on Instagram along with Charli xcx and director Aidan Zamiri for their new film, The Moment.

During the conversation, Kylie, who is portraying her starical version of herself in the movie, revealed how she herself asked for a role in the film before making it to the casting.

"We were actually on a flight together and you were telling me about this project," she said of Charli and Aidan. "And I believe in you [Zamiri] so much and you [Charli] so much and I presented the idea, I think."

Charli chimed in, "You were like, 'Put me in the film!'"

"That's basically what I said," Jenner agreed.

The film director said to Kylie, "I remember you saying that you wanted to do more stuff outside of your comfort zone and that you have done, which is so cool."

Recalling the casting call, the media personality added, "I was like, 'Well, if you want me, I'll be there.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, while joking about her role, Kylie said that she is "not really a b****."

"I was very nervous up until we were actually doing it. I think I'm comfortable in front of cameras, less comfortable doing something I've never done before in front of people," the mom of two said of her shooting experience.

Kylie added, "I think after the first take, I was like 'Okay. I feel good about this.' And I was very well prepared. I was thinking of working with an acting coach, but then I'm like, 'I'm playing myself, and I'm in the movie for like three minutes.' Just practicing with people that I trust and my friends and my family, that gave me confidence."