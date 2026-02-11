50 Cent gets standing ovation from Eminem in new 'award video'
50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are show clapping for 50 Cent as he receives a Nobel Prize for Beef
50 Cent on Tuesday shared a video of himself receiving a Nobel Prize for Beef, days after the rapper featured in a Super Bowel ad filled with subliminal references to his feuds with fellow artists.
The latest video, which appears to be AI Generated, shows the rapper getting the award and standing ovations from the likes of Eminem and Snoop Dogg.
The fan made AI video shows Diddy in a prison cell watching the ceremony, and Jay-Z's empty seat occupied by his picture
The clip then shows 50 Cent delivering a victory speech, explaining why he chose feuds over peace.
"First of all, I want to thank everyone I didn't forgive. This wouldn't have been possible without you," he says.
"I know this award is usually about peace, but I'm exceptional. People ask why I remember everything or why I don't let things go," the rapper continues his speech in the video which also shows a masked Kanye West sitting on the floor.
He added, "I got shot nine times after that forgiveness starts feeling optional. I don't ever want a problem but when they say they what a problem, I say no problem. Just so we're clear tonight, if I'm smiling, It's already over."
50 Cent , who made a documentary against Sean Diddy Combs last year, has launched fresh attacks on Jay-Z after the US Justice Department released millions of new documents called Epstein files.
