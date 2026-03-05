Lindsay Lohan's 'scary' decision amid war worries her inner circle

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly caused serious worry for her family as the conflict in the Middle East amps up.

Daily Mail reported that the 39-year-old American actress and singer-songwriter is in Dubai amid the Iran war, stirring serious worry in her inner circle.

Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas, who tied the knot on April 2, 2022, reside in Dubai with their son Luai.

Numerous celebrities relocated to Dubai in recent years, considering its safety but since the Iran war began and explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi and Dubai after missiles were launched targeting military bases across the region, many are leaving.

In 2014, Lohan left America to relocate to the United Arab Emirates and has made it her permanent residence. However, since the situation intensifies, her family is worried for her safety.

An insider close to the Freakier Friday star’s family told the outlet, "There's a lot going on over there," and the “concerned" family “has been in constant communication. Right now, she's safe."

Even though she is "really comfortable in Dubai. It's a scary time for everyone, including Lindsay,” said the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Lindsay Lohan, who left America after facing intense criticism and scrutiny, once told Vogue Arabia that “being in Dubai is very grounding.”

“I get to just spend time with my family. The city gives me a sense of being with what’s most important,” the Mean Girls star shared.