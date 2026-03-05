Teyana Taylor makes shocking claim about 'One Battle After Another': 'Very, very real'

Teyana Taylor does not seem satisfied with her breakout onscreen role in One Battle After Another, as she hinted at a potential sequel.

While conversing with IndieWire for an interview, the American singer-songwriter and actress revealed that she had a discussion with the film’s writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson regarding a potential offshoot revolving around her character.

Teyana, who played Perfidia Beverley Hills in One Battle After Another, stated that the core reason behind her conversation with Paul was “wanting people to fully understand who Perfidia is.”

Perfidia is a far-left revolutionary who betrays her group, French 75, by selling it to the military and then leaves her partner Bob Ferguson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and daughter Willa, played by Chase Infiniti.

She said, “It’s already a journey in real time, but I’m so focused on being present that I haven’t really taken a seat to really process and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, they want more of me.’”

“Here and there, I make little jokes with Paul. I’m like, ‘We need to see what Perfidia did in those 16 years,’” The Rip star highlighted.

According to Teyana, Will and Perfidia should have “some scenes together” because “when Willa walked out the door in that last scene, I said, ‘Where’s she really going? Is she going to free Deandra? Is she going to find her mommy?’ I love that it’s still hopeful, and it’s room for a little part two in there somewhere.”

Moreover, when it came to a potential sequel to the black comedy action-thriller film, One Battle After Another, she said, “The conversations are very, very real.”

“I want to give everybody confirmation that I am currently begging PTA to give us that. I’m begging him to give us that,” Teyana unveiled.