Chase Stokes calls out Morgan Evans over comments on Kelsea Ballerini split

Chase Stokes called out Morgan Evans for a shocking comment he made about his ex-girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini.

“This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity ive ever seen. Get a f***ing life,” the 33-year-old actor posted in a comment under Morgans’ interview from Bobby Bones’ The BobbyCast podcast.

The Outer Banks actor later deleted the comment.

It is worth mentioning here that Kelsea was married to Morgan from 2017 to 2022.

In the BobbyCast interview, Morgan revealed that he had not been expecting his wife to ask for a divorce.

“I definitely wasn’t [expecting it], and it took me by surprise,” Morgan told Bobby. “But yeah, that whole time is such a blur. "

"It almost feels like somebody else, just from where I’m sitting now. I just look back and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ … Yeah, it was just kind of a whirlwind, life-changing moment," he continued.

“In my case, it didn’t feel like it necessarily had a lot to do with me,” added Morgan. “I think maybe I was presented, or made out to be, or became an archetype for any guy that had done any woman wrong during that period of time. Like, some of the stuff was just like… ‘what? What are you even talking about?”