Why Jack Wagner and wife Michelle Wolf are not living together

American actor Jack Wagner is opening up about his marriage to singer songwriter Michelle Wolf and the couple’s decision to maintain separate homes after tying the knot in 2025.

Wagner, 65, married Wolf on May 18, 2025 in a small ceremony attended by about 40 close family members and friends.

The actor said in an interview with People the couple intentionally kept the celebration private and personal.

According to Wagner, the pair wanted the event to be “something that was just ours, with a group that we selected.”

Despite being married, the couple decided not to move in together. Wagner said their current arrangement works best for both of them.

“We’re both super comfortable in our places and going back and forth, and so we’ve decided, let’s not rock the boat and sell this and sell that and try to find something,” he said.

“She has her place. I still have mine,” Wagner said. “We’re able to make it work.”

The actor added that maintaining “a little space” allows them to keep the same rhythm they had while dating, alternating visits between their homes while preserving independence.