Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose under intense backlash post-Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has lost her cool after daughter Sunday Rose faced severe backlash in the wake of her parents’ divorce.

For those unaware, Kidman welcomed two children, daughters 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret, with Urban.

The couple tied the knot with the Australian-American country singer and songwriter in 2006 and finalized their divorce in January 2026 after filing it in September 2025 due to irreconcilable differences.

In New York Fashion Week, Rose walked the ramp for the Calvin Klein Fall 2026 show but people criticized her appearance, claiming that she took advantage of her celebrity parents to enter the modelling world.

The budding model donned an oversized beige trench coat with large brown leather lapels layered over a buttoned-up shirt for her walk. For styling the outfit, she wore white gloves, slouchy brown leather boots with heels and a brown clutch.

Keeping her look minimal, the Big Little Lies star’s daughter’s hair was worn down and pulled back from her face.

Nicole wholeheartedly appreciated her daughter but a strong wave of online criticism erupted, targeting the budding model’s runway technique.

One person wrote, "Nepotism is revolting.”

"Just stomping around,” another added. "Looks like she's on her way to talk to her mom about her dad,” the third sneered.

"I love, love, love Nicole… but Sunday Rose looks kinda weird as a model,” another critic commented

Notably, this comes after the nepo baby showed her modelling skills for the first time at Paris Fashion Week in 2024.