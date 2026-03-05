Harry Styles hints he's ready for marriage and family life

Harry Styles, who is currently in a relationship with actress Zoe Kravitz, revealed that he wants to get married and start a family soon.

During an appearance on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, the 32-year-old singer said that he had a "real and honest" conversation with himself about his life goal in five years.

"I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, 'OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like?" said Harry. "And then, 'How do I make changes to aim at that?' I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it.'"

The Night Changes crooner further said, "I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things."

"It just allowed me to go like, 'OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?' I can't just expect them to just happen to me," he continued.

Harry added that his "right person" is someone who challenges him.

For those unversed, Harry is currently dating the actress Zoe Kravitz. The couple confirmed their romance in August 2025 when the two were seen kissing in Rome, Italy.