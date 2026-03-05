Real reason why Bethenny Frankel refused to join 'Real Housewives' reboot series

Bethenny Frankel has finally revealed why she refused to join the Real Housewives of New York City reboot series, The Golden Life.

The 55-year-old TV personality explained to her Instagram followers on Tuesday that joining the new spoof series "wouldn't be good for business."

"It used to be good when I was promoting my own business," she said on an Instagram clip.

“But now that I work with a lot of other brands and have different types of equity deals and partners, they don’t look highly upon that genre," Bethenny added. "They kind of like that’s it’s in the rearview.”

The Bravo star also predicted that other cast members would end up resenting her.

"Despite some of the women asking if I would come back, the amount of money it would take for me to come back — that E! could presumably never pay — would make the other Housewives resent me so much, which did happen before," she said.

“I’m really happy for these women and I want them to thrive [and] succeed and I want the show to do well,” added Bethenny.

Sharing the reason for not joining the spin-off series, the TV star said, “I like my life now. I like not having to do anything anyone else tells me to do or be anywhere anyone else tells me to be."

“Protecting my peace and this stage of life is very important to me," she added.



