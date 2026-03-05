Cardi B’s ex Steffon Diggs faces major setback post breakup

Cardi B's ex, Stefon Diggs is currently unemployed!

This happened after the sportsman was released by his American football team, the New England Patriots.

According to CBS as well as other US outlets, the team informed Stefon Diggs that they will release him when the new league year begins on March 11.

Steffon was just one year into a three-year, 63.5-million-dollar contract that he signed during the last off-season.

Cardi and Steffon, who welcomed a son together in November, first sparked split rumours shortly before the NFL star played and lost at the Super Bowl 2026.

When an ESPN reporter asked her if she had any inspiring words for Steffon ahead of the Super Bowl, Cardi gave a rather abrupt "Good luck" before walking away.

The pair then unfollowed each other on social media after the game, and she later confirmed during a concert stop in Los Angeles that they had split.

Cardi B and Steffon went public with their romance last May and by September, the same year, she had confirmed she was pregnant with her fourth baby, her first with the footballer.

It is also pertinent to mention that Steffon Diggs also has five more children with five different women.