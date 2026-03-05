Amanda Holden finds the bright side with nostalgic move amid ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ crisis rumors

Amanda Holden, Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston transformed into characters from Mary Poppins as they celebrated World Book Day.

Arriving for their Heart Breakfast show on Thursday, the trio stirred nostalgia into the hearts of their audience as they got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as characters from P.L Travers's 1964 film.

The scene they chose was the iconic “Jolly Holiday” scene which sees Bert ( played by Dick Van Dyke) and Mary (portrayed by Julie Andrews) enter a dream-like fantasy world where they meet an array of animals, from geese and pigs to a penguin working as a waiter.

For their costumes, Amanda opted to rock Mary's look by wearing a cream collared gown featuring a white and red lace-up corset, pairing the dress with a hat featuring a scarf tie and a lace sun umbrella.

Meanwhile Jamie embodied Bert in a white and red striped suit with a blue satin bowtie, a boater hat and a wooden cane.

Ashley went a little outside the box as she dressed as the penguin waiter, wearing a fluffy hooded penguin costume with fuzzy gloves and leg warmers.

The trio were joined by Amanda's dogs Minnie and Rudie, who were also wearing penguin costumes to complete their look for the day.

This comes after Amanda Holden's show Britain's Got Talent, which she judges alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and KSI, continued to shed viewers this weekend for the show has hit a new all-time low, amid rumours the long running series could even be axed.