'Heartbroken' Vanessa Hudgens mourns death of her 'sweet girl'

Vanessa Hudgens is "heartbroken" over the death of her beloved dog, Darla.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress announced the sad news of her dog’s passing.

“Anyone that knows me knew Darla. She went everywhere with me. Traveled the world. Was there for me every single step of the way,” Vanessa penned.

The Princess Switch actress further wrote, “She was the smartest little lady I’ve ever known. I couldn’t have asked for a better dog. I am beyond heart broken today."

"Putting her down was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but her little body was failing her and it was her time," continued Vanessa.

Concluding the post, the High School Musical alum added, "I already miss the pitter patter of her little paws in the house. If you have your own fur baby squeeze them extra for me. Rest in peace my sweet girl."

For those unversed, Darla was actually rescued by Vanessa‘s ex Austin Butler‘s mother. The exes adopted the dog after the death of Austin‘s mom.