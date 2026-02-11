Britney Spears quietly parts ways with her music catalog: Report

Britney Spears has made a major move in her music career after years out of the spotlight

Almost a decade after releasing her last studio album, the pop star has sold her music catalog to publisher Primary Wave, via TMZ.

The price tag for Britney's work was not revealed, however, according to a document received by the outlet, the deal took place at the end of 2025.

Notably, Primary Wave has previously purchased music catalogs of other artists too, including Biggie Smalls, Prince, Stevie Nicks and Whitney Houston.

While Shakira, Justin Bieber and Bruce Springsteen also sold the ownership of their music in the past.

However, Taylor Swift chose a different way, she bought back her music from Shamrock Capital in 2025 after it was sold by her former label in 2019.

Britney's news came after she made a shocking confession about her family and painful past on her social media.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone. For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong," she wrote in the post shared earlier in February.

The Toxic hitmaker further shared that she's “incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them. It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways."

“My friends, what do you think he is saying today ???” the Circus singer asked, before adding, “Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did.”

Concluding the caption, Britney said that she hadn’t “danced in a month. I broke my toe twice!”