Demi Lovato leaves fans disappointed with unexpected announcement

Demi Lovato has cancelled several tour dates due to health issues.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer announced she has called off five shows to "protect her health."

“My Lovatics – I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible,” Demi began, referencing to her upcoming tour, It’s Not That Deep.

The Grammy-nominated artist further penned, “To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

The Let It Go hitmaker then shared that he has canceled previously scheduled April appearances in Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver.

“I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there,” Demi wrote, adding “Orlando – we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there.”

Concluding the note, the Cool For the Summer songstress penned, "I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon."