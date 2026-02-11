Harry Styles refuses to apologise for high tour ticket prices in rude response: Source

Harry Styles has reportedly refused to apologise for high ticket prices of his 2026 Together, Together tour in a rude response.

According to a report, the pop star has been facing backlash over high costs for his upcoming world tour as some tickets were reported to exceed $1,000, with London prices said to be higher than his 2023 shows.

Amid calls to apologise and lower the prices, an insider said Styles does not plan to apologise as he believes touring is now the main way artists earn revenue.

They added that he believes he deserves the lifestyle his success affords which includes private travel, luxury homes and high-end purchases.

“Harry’s keeping mum on all this but privately he’s rolling his eyes at the backlash. Fact is, everything is more expensive these days and more importantly, he’s not forcing anyone to buy these tickets,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

“He figures he deserves to get fair market value for all his hard work and so do all the people working with him. His tours cost a fortune before a single ticket is sold,” the source added.

They further noted that Styles’ “got an enormous team that travels with him, from stylists to security to management, to all the people that bring the show together every night and everyone expects to be paid well.”

“At the end of the day, he knows he could tone it down, but he has no interest in doing that,” the source speculated.

“He likes living large and he’s not ashamed of it. People are willing to pay to see him and he’s going to take advantage of that while he can.”