Sandra Bullock quite content with her life as she turns 60

Sandra Bullock is doing fine now: Source

Sandra Bullock is quite content with her life as she turns 60 today.



A source close to Sandra’s friend Jennifer Aniston told PEOPLE, “She’s doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom.”

“Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards,” shared an insider.

The source said, “Sandra is grateful for all the love. Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed.”

The outlet reported that it’s been almost a year since the Speed actress late partner Bryan Randall had died at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS.

Following his death, Sandra took a pause from her acting career to spend some time with her family including her two children.

Earlier in a 2022 interview with CBS News, the actress disclosed she knew that The Lost City would be her last movie for a while.

Meanwhile, Sandra recently announced she’s going to team up with Nicole Kidman for Practical Magic sequel.

“Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that,” remarked Nicole in an interview with PEOPLE at the time.

The Far And Cry actress mentioned, “There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.’”

Nicole added, “We found a way in.”