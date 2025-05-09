Nicolas Cage says he’s mistaken for singer Nick Cave almost 'every day'

Nicolas Cage says he’s mistaken for Aussie singer Nick Cave almost 'every day'

Ghost Rider star Nicolas Cage and Australian musician Nick Cave may be separated by just one letter, but a lifetime of mistaken identity seems to be written in their stars.

During the promotions of his latest movie The Surfers, the American actor was asked about a reader-submitted question confirming Cave’s 2022 tall tale, which humorously claimed the two had met due to their nearly identical names.

"I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where I’m not mistaken for Nick Cave," Cage playfully told The Guardian.

He recalled the time he met Cave at an animal sanctuary in Texas, where they had a friendly exchange. "I do remember that Cave was very nice. We were at an animal sanctuary, I believe – I think Sealy Animal Hospital in Texas – and he was terrific."

The actor Face/Off actor continued, "I said hello and wanted to shake his hand. I said: “Only one letter separates us – G. Nick Cave, Nick Cage."

Notably, this isn’t the first time the mix-up has come up. Back in 2022, Cave wrote a funny story on his website about people confusing him with Cage, saying customs officers and fans have even complimented him on movies Cage acted in, adding that the confusion has become a regular part of his life.