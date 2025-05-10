Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to blast ex Cassie Ventura as ‘mutually violent’ at trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team takes major step towards ex Cassie Ventura

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is getting ready to dig deep—and dig dirty—as the music mogul heads to trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

With jury selection already underway in New York City, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told the court Friday that they plan to paint his relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as “mutually violent,” hinting at a courtroom strategy aimed at questioning her credibility when she takes the stand.

“I think we’re probably going to refer to that as domestic violence,” Agnifilo said during the hearing, according to Reuters.

The final call on whether those domestic violence allegations will even make it into court will rest with US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who is expected to decide on the matter next Monday.

Cassie, known for her 2006 hit Me & U, is just one of several witnesses expected to deliver some pretty harrowing testimony.

According to reports, she’ll detail what’s being described as years of abuse—ranging from violent beatings to drug-fueled “coercive sex marathons,” and even multiple instances of rape.

It's heavy stuff that’s set to take center stage.

Cassie first filed a bombshell lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, alleging sexual assault and years of physical abuse during their on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. While Combs denied everything and settled with her less than 24 hours later, the headlines only got darker.

A surveillance video surfaced showing Combs assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. The footage went viral, and the backlash was immediate. Combs later issued a public apology, calling the moment one of the “darkest times” in his life.

Then came the criminal charges.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested on a laundry list of federal offenses, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. He was denied bail and remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

To make things even more intense, prosecutors reportedly offered Combs a plea deal just days before the trial—but he turned it down. The terms of that deal weren’t disclosed.

If convicted, the once-celebrated rap mogul could be looking at life in prison. But for now, all eyes are on the courtroom, where egos, accusations, and a very public unraveling are about to collide.